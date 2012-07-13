DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
NEW YORK, July 13 The euro extended losses versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, hitting a new two-year low as investors continued to shun the currency on an unresolved European debt crisis and concerns about slowing global growth.
The euro fell as low as $1.2160, its lowest since mid-2010 and last traded at $1.2172, down 0.2 percent.
A Moody's downgrade of Italy added to an already bearish stance on the euro zone common currency. Moody's warned it could further cut the new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk, if Italy's access to debt markets dried up.
Near-term support for the euro is expected around $1.2149, the June 29, 2010 low, with another support level around $1.1875 a low struck on June 7, 2010, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)