NEW YORK, April 17 The euro extended its losses against the dollar to trade 1 percent lower on Wednesday after European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying the ECB could lower interest rates further if economic data so warrants.

The euro fell as low as $1.3036, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3038, down 1.1 percent on the day.