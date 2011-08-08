NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting a session low as Wall Street stocks tumbled in the first session following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. debt rating late Friday.

All major U.S. indices tumbled at the open. For more see [ID:nWEN7018].

The euro fell as low as $1.4148 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.4178, down 0.7 percent on the day.

The euro was already under pressure as initial relief over European Central Bank purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds petered out and risk aversion took hold.

Traders said the ECB bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program. [ID:nL6E7J704K] (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)