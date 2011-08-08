UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar on Monday while the yen gained broadly as investors sought the safe-haven currency given tumbling stocks on Wall Street.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.4129 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.4164, down 0.8 percent on the day.
In the first session following Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt late Friday, the dollar was last at 77.64 yen JPY, down 0.9 percent, but above the session low of 77.54.
The euro was down 1.8 percent against the yen at 110.24 EURJPY.
The Bank of Japan could intervene to curb yen strength after intervening last week. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.