NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro fell 1 percent against the dollar on Monday while the yen gained broadly as investors sought the safe-haven currency given tumbling stocks on Wall Street.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.4129 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.4164, down 0.8 percent on the day.

In the first session following Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt late Friday, the dollar was last at 77.64 yen JPY, down 0.9 percent, but above the session low of 77.54.

The euro was down 1.8 percent against the yen at 110.24 EURJPY.

The Bank of Japan could intervene to curb yen strength after intervening last week. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)