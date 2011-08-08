NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as Wall Street stocks bounced from their troughs of the day although they remained signicantly lower.

In the first session following a downgrade of U.S. debt by Standard & Poor's, the euro was at $1.4208 EUR=, down 0.5 percent, but sharply above the session low of $1.4129, according to Reuters data.

"Stocks stopped plunging and then we saw a little bit of a rebound in currencies," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"The euro between $1.4050 and $1.4150 is the support zone," he said.

