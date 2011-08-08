UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as Wall Street stocks bounced from their troughs of the day although they remained signicantly lower.
In the first session following a downgrade of U.S. debt by Standard & Poor's, the euro was at $1.4208 EUR=, down 0.5 percent, but sharply above the session low of $1.4129, according to Reuters data.
"Stocks stopped plunging and then we saw a little bit of a rebound in currencies," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"The euro between $1.4050 and $1.4150 is the support zone," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.