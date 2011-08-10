NEW YORK Aug 10 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday on speculation France could be the next country to be downgraded from AAA by a rating agency after Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. credit rating last week.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.4218 EUR= and last traded at $1.4236, down 0.9 percent on the day.

Ratings agency Moody's, however, affirmed France's AAA rating on Wednesday. For more see [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)