NEW YORK Nov 8 The euro leaped to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors placed bets in favor of the single-currency ahead of a critical vote in the Italian parliament.

The euro hit a session high of $1.3824 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS and last traded at $1.3810, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Financial markets held their breath as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's reform-shy government teetered on the brink and debt-crippled Greece's leaders struggled to put together a national unity government. For story, [ID:nL6E7M82XF]

(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)