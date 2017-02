NEW YORK Aug 12 The euro turned negative against the U.S. dollar on Friday after a survey showed consumer sentiment worsened sharply in early August.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Survey of Consumer sentiment dropped to 54.9 in August's preliminary reading, well below the consensus forecast of 63.0 and down from July's 63.7. [ID:nN1E77BO8W] The index fell to the lowest index level since 1980.

The euro last traded at $1.4232 EUR=, down 0.1 percent, versus $1.4272 prior to its release, according to Reuters data. The euro had been trading positive on improved risk appetite. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)