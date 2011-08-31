NEW YORK Aug 31 The euro briefly turned positive against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a report showed moderate growth in jobs in the U.S. private sector.

The ADP National Employment Report said companies hired 91,000 workers in August USADP=ECI. Analysts had predicted an increase of 100,000. For more, see [ID:nEAPAVOEHO]

The euro rose above $1.4450 EUR= after the report, but soon lost ground and last traded at $1.4438, down 0.1 percent on the day. The euro traded at $1.4442 prior to the release of the report.

"The knee-jerk reaction should be dollar weaker across the board," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"I don't think this (the ADP data) is a terrible number. And I'm still hesitant to say QE3 will happen in September, But if we see considerably weaker data between now and then, the chances of it happening go up,"

( Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by W Simon )