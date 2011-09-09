NEW YORK, Sept 9 The euro briefly pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Greece's finance minister dismissed market rumors about a near-term default.

The minister said rumors that Athens would default over the weekend were market speculation designed to hurt the euro.

For story see [ID:nL5E7K92JI].

The euro EUR= jumped above $1.37 after the headlines but gave up ground amid broad risk aversion and last traded at $1.3682, down 1.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

"It is not the first time that an organised wave of 'rumors' about Greece going bankrupt emerges. It is a game in bad taste, an organised speculation against the euro and the euro zone as a whole," Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement, responding to rumours making the rounds on the Internet. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)