EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK Oct 7 The euro turned negative against the U.S dollar after Fitch downgraded the long-term ratings of Italy and Spain, sapping demand for riskier assets.
Fitch cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ from AA-. [ID:nWNA0347]
Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings by two notches, just a few minutes after downgrading Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has had a negative impact in the entire region. [ID:nWNA0352]
The euro was last down 0.2 percent to $1.3404 EUR=, according to Reuters data, erasing earlier gains which had the single-currency hit a session high of $1.3524 prior to the downgrades.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)