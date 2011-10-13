NEW YORK Oct 13 The euro pared losses against
the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Slovakia's parliament
ratified a plan to bolster the euro zone's European Financial
Stability Facility rescue fund.
Slovakia was the last member of the common currency area to
vote for the EFSF, and so the move completed the EFSF's
approval process. [ID:nE9E7KJ003]
The euro EUR= last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3724,
according to Reuters data. It had earlier been trading around
$1.37. The euro had touched its highest level since Sept 16
during the previous session.
U.S. stocks traded lower on data from China, combined with
news of a fall in quarterly earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co.
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month
in September, reflecting global economic weakness.
]ID:nL3E7LD191]
The euro remained weighed down by a European Central Bank
warning about the impact on the currency and the region's banks
of involving private sector bondholders in euro zone bailouts.
[ID:nF9E7GA02A]
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)