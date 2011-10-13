NEW YORK Oct 13 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after Slovakia's parliament ratified a plan to bolster the euro zone's European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund.

Slovakia was the last member of the common currency area to vote for the EFSF, and so the move completed the EFSF's approval process. [ID:nE9E7KJ003]

The euro EUR= last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3724, according to Reuters data. It had earlier been trading around $1.37. The euro had touched its highest level since Sept 16 during the previous session.

U.S. stocks traded lower on data from China, combined with news of a fall in quarterly earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September, reflecting global economic weakness. ]ID:nL3E7LD191]

The euro remained weighed down by a European Central Bank warning about the impact on the currency and the region's banks of involving private sector bondholders in euro zone bailouts. [ID:nF9E7GA02A]

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)