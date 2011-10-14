NEW YORK Oct 14 The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar after U.S. data showed retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest pace in seven months.

The data showed consumers shook off some of their concerns about stock market drops and political gridlock, potentially giving new momentum to the weak economic recovery. For story, [ID:nCAT005534]

The euro briefly rose to $1.3824 after trading at $1.3812 prior to the release of the data, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3804, up 0.2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)