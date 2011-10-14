NEW YORK Oct 14 The euro extended gains against the safe-haven dollar and yen on Friday as an array of factors had investors embracing risk.

The euro rallied to a session high of $1.3893 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3886, up 0.8 percent on the day.

The euro at the $1.3848 level marked the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its August high to its October low.

"This is important and if we close above that level it will mark a shift in sentiment and be encouraging for euro bulls," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

Against the yen, the euro hit a high of 106.96 EURJPY= and last traded at 106.84, up 0.9 percent on the day.

"The U.S. data was positive and provided a reassurance on the global growth front and also highlighted that forecasters have been too far on the pessimistic side," Sutton said. "Also, speculation about the G20 meeting and the IMF playing a part in the solution to the euro zone crisis, combined with technicals, are working in favor of the euro."

U.S. data showed retail sales rebounded in September at their fastest pace in seven months. For story, [ID:nCAT005534]

U.S. stocks rallied while U.S. Treasuries fell.

