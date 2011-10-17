NEW YORK Oct 17 The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, hitting a session low as U.S. stock losses accelerated.

Risk aversion reigned after a German official dampened optimism that this weekend's European Union summit would provide a definite solution to the region's debt crisis.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3729 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3738, down 1 percent on the day. The euro had earlier hit its highest level since Sept. 15.

The dollar also fared well against the Swiss franc, hitting a session high of 0.8995 CHF=. It last traded at 0.8986, up 0.8 percent on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell over 2 percent while safe-haven Treasury prices rose.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )