NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as comments made by French and German leaders lifted risk sentiment ahead of a key summit this weekend.

The leaders said the euro zone needed a new operating method for the rescue fund, called the European Financial Stability Facility, and will discuss an agreement on Sunday. For details, see [ID:nP6E76O11]

According to Reuters data, the euro EUR= last traded at $1.3724, down 0.2 percent on the day, but above a session low of $1.3655 touched earlier in the session.