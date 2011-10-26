NEW YORK Oct 26 The euro pared losses against the safe-haven dollar and yen on Wednesday, but investors remained wary of adding to positions ahead of a European Union summit announcement.

European Union governments will signal readiness to back banks with guarantees to avert a credit freeze but give no overall figure for recapitalizing lenders, according to a draft statement from leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7LQ2ZJ].

The euro EUR= last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3842, far above a session low of $1.3796 hit earlier in the session, according to Reuters data.

Against the yen EURJPY=, the euro traded down 0.5 percent at 105.28 after hitting a low of 104.73 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)