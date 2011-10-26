NEW YORK Oct 26 The euro pared losses against
the safe-haven dollar and yen on Wednesday, but investors
remained wary of adding to positions ahead of a European Union
summit announcement.
European Union governments will signal readiness to back
banks with guarantees to avert a credit freeze but give no
overall figure for recapitalizing lenders, according to a draft
statement from leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.
The euro EUR= last traded down 0.5 percent at $1.3842,
far above a session low of $1.3796 hit earlier in the session,
according to Reuters data.
Against the yen EURJPY=, the euro traded down 0.5 percent
at 105.28 after hitting a low of 104.73 earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)