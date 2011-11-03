FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro traded positive versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday after trading unchanged on signs that a Greek vote on a euro zone bailout may be abandoned.
In early afternoon New York trading, the euro EUR= was up 0.3 percent at $1.3792 after trading little changed at around $1.3742.
The euro zone single currency also rose against the yen and was last up 0.1 percent at 107.42 yen EURJPY=.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's government, on the brink of collapse, was ready to meet with the opposition on demands for a caretaker government. That threw into doubt plans for a referendum on the EU bailout of Greece.
The vote threatened last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and strengthen a euro zone rescue fund and was effectively seen as a referendum on Greece's membership in the euro bloc. For details see [ID:nL5E7M33GT].
U.S. stocks .SPX also gained on Greece hopes while safe-haven Treasuries US10YT=RR fell. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
