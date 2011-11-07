BRIEF-Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
NEW YORK Nov 7 The euro erased losses and traded positive versus the safe-haven U.S. dollar as overall risk sentiment improved.
In New York trade, the euro was last up 0.03 percent at $1.3798 EUR= after trading at around $1.3780 and hitting a low of $1.3679 in the overnight session, according to Reuters data.
U.S. stocks edged higher while safe-haven Treasuries slipped.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.
KIEV, Feb 8 Ukraine's economy grew as much as 4.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency's chief said on Wednesday, citing preliminary data that suggests a stronger-than-expected recovery towards the end of the year.