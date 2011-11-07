NEW YORK Nov 7 The euro erased losses and traded positive versus the safe-haven U.S. dollar as overall risk sentiment improved.

In New York trade, the euro was last up 0.03 percent at $1.3798 EUR= after trading at around $1.3780 and hitting a low of $1.3679 in the overnight session, according to Reuters data.

U.S. stocks edged higher while safe-haven Treasuries slipped.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)