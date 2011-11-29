NEW YORK Nov 29 The euro briefly turned negative against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, pressured by the European Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from banks that would neutralize its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone countries.

Investors took this news to mean that the central bank had effectively launched a round of quantitative easing since it increased the amount of euros in the market.

The euro fell as low as $1.33060 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, and was last at $1.33210, slightly up on the day.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)