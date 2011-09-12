NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Monday as U.S. stocks pared losses and investors sought to cover short positions, traders said.

The euro rose to a New York session high of $1.3692 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3674, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The euro zone single currency is seen as being vulnerable over the next few weeks on persistent fears of a Greek default and the risk of contagion in the region's banking system and larger economies.

The euro had fallen as low as $1.34949 EUR=EBS, its lowest since February on trading platform EBS. Traders said it came off lows on bargain hunting from European funds and sovereign investors. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)