NEW YORK, Sept 16 The euro extended its losses against the U.S. dollar after news that a Greek debt rollover looks probable.

A Greek debt rollover is now likely given that almost three quarters of Greece's private sector creditors have signaled they will participate in the rescue plan, two people familiar with the matter said. [ID:nWEA4691]

Greek had aimed to get 90 percent participation in the private sector.

The euro last traded at $1.3776, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data, after trading around 0.5 percent lower earlier in the session.

U.S. stocks turned negative and Treasury bonds erased losses.

