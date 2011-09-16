UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The euro extended its losses against the U.S. dollar after news that a Greek debt rollover looks probable.
A Greek debt rollover is now likely given that almost three quarters of Greece's private sector creditors have signaled they will participate in the rescue plan, two people familiar with the matter said. [ID:nWEA4691]
Greek had aimed to get 90 percent participation in the private sector.
The euro last traded at $1.3776, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data, after trading around 0.5 percent lower earlier in the session.
U.S. stocks turned negative and Treasury bonds erased losses.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.