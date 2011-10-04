NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro rallied to a New York session high against the safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen late in the session on Tuesday as investors embraced higher-risk assets.

After treading in bearish territory for most of the session, U.S. stocks ended higher. For details, see [ID:nWEN9085]

The euro EUR= hit a New York session high of $1.3366, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3358, up 1.4 percent on the day.

Against the Japanese yen, the euro EURJPY= rose to a session high of 102.77. It last traded at 102.64, or up 1.8 percent.