NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro pared gains against the safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded Italy's government bond rating.

For more see [ID:nWNAOO61].

After the announcement the euro traded at $1.3342 EUR=, still up 1.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data, but down from a New York session high of $1.3369 reached late in the session as U.S. stocks .SPX ended higher.

Against the yen, the euro last traded at 102.48 EURJPY=, still up 1.6 percent on the day, but down from a session high of 102.77 reached late in the session. (Editing by James Dalgleish)