NEW YORK Oct 7 The euro hit New York session lows against the U.S. dollar and traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday as a Fitch downgrade of the long-term ratings of It

The euro hit a low of $1.3359 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3364, down 0.5 percent on the day.

The euro hit a low of 102.60 yen EURJPY= according to Reuters data. It last traded at 102.72, down 0.3 percent on the day.

Fitch earlier in the afternoon cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ from AA-. [ID:nWNA0347]

Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings by two notches, just a few minutes after downgrading Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has had a negative impact in the entire region. [ID:nWNA0352]

(Reporting by Julie Haviv)