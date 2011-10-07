EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK Oct 7 The euro hit New York session lows against the U.S. dollar and traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday as a Fitch downgrade of the long-term ratings of It 536870914 1634498848
The euro hit a low of $1.3359 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3364, down 0.5 percent on the day.
The euro hit a low of 102.60 yen EURJPY= according to Reuters data. It last traded at 102.72, down 0.3 percent on the day.
Fitch earlier in the afternoon cut Italy's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A+ from AA-. [ID:nWNA0347]
Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings by two notches, just a few minutes after downgrading Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has had a negative impact in the entire region. [ID:nWNA0352]
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)