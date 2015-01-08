LONDON Jan 8 The euro extended losses on
Thursday to hit a 9-year low against the dollar, as investors
ramped up bets the European Central Bank was getting closer to
adopting a large scale quantitative easing programme to ward off
deflation.
A slump in German industrial orders in November reinforced
bearish views of the single currency.
The euro fell past reported option barriers at $1.18 to hit
a low of $1.17915 on trading platform EBS. It was the
single currency's lowest level since late December 2005.
Data on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the euro zone
fell in December from a year earlier, marking the first annual
decline since 2009. That cemented expectations the ECB will
probably announce a bond buying programme at its policy meeting
on Jan. 22
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)