* Euro risks more aggressive sell-off towards $1.20

* Greek euro exit talk, Italy/Spain debt sales may be trigger

* Improvement in U.S. economy encourages euro/dlr selling

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 9 The euro risks a more aggressive sell-off that could push it towards $1.20 within weeks as investors increasingly question its long-term viability and find the easiest trade is to sell on any rally.

The euro's falls have accelerated this year on growing worries Greece may leave the euro and about sizeable euro zone debt issuance in the months ahead. All this has coincided with evidence the U.S. economy is improving, boosting the dollar.

With peripheral euro zone government having sold off sharply, analysts say the euro's exchange rate is taking a hit in a debt crisis expected to deepen before it gets better.

"It is a necessary condition that the euro falls to get us out of this mess," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank, adding this could boost growth.

"The question is whether the euro continues to fall at a slow pace or whether it starts to fall more aggressively." He said it could fall to $1.20 by the end of January.

If a Greek euro exit looked imminent, already-high Italian and Spanish yields rose at debt auctions, or the credit rating of a 'core' euro zone country such as France were downgraded, a more aggressive euro sell-off could follow.

The single currency has broken firmly below strong technical support at $1.30 and traders say almost all medium and long-term investors are looking to sell.

"As real money investors come back into the market, this move downwards, with limited support, could start to really accelerate," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

The euro hit a 16-month low of $1.2666 on Monday. In less than a week it has fallen more than 3 percent from a high of $1.3077 hit on Jan. 3 and technical analysts say a firm break below $1.25 could trigger a quick move towards $1.20.

Standard Bank has cut its six-month forecast for the euro against the dollar to $1.15 from $1.20. The bank is more bearish than most. A Reuters poll of FX strategists produced a median estimate at $1.27 in six months.

BETTER U.S. DATA

Until recently, the euro tended to rise on strong U.S. data as signals of an improving global economy encouraged investors to sell the dollar and buy riskier currencies, including the euro, but analysts say this correlation may have broken down.

Last week, the euro fell against the dollar despite unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data, which highlighted a growing divergence between the U.S. and euro zone economies.

The euro's falls were broad-based. It hit a record low versus the Australian dollar and a multi-month low against the Swedish crown, currencies which tend to underperform the euro during periods of risk aversion.

"Players will be encouraged to really go after the euro now, with a bit less fear," a London-based trader said.

Recent better U.S. data suggests the risk of the Federal Reserve extending quantitative easing, which is usually dollar negative, is lessening just as the European Central Bank looks set to cut interest rates further, depressing the euro.

"The divergence between ECB monetary policy and Fed policy has been narrowing since the last ECB press conference in December," said Stephen Gallo, strategist at Schneider FX.

Gallo forecasts the euro will fall to a trough around $1.2300/$1.2450 and then rebound, assuming a Greek euro exit can be avoided this year. He said the euro may push higher, however, if the German economy improves.

POSITIONING

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators increased bets against the euro to a record in the week to Jan. 3, with net short positions at 138,909 contracts, even as they also reduced bets in favour of the dollar.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro positioning

link.reuters.com/pyv93s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysts say this suggests the euro may stay weak even during times of broad weakness in the dollar.

"There is a general tendency to sell the euro on any rallies," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

Euro/dollar risk reversals, a measure of the premium charged for euro puts - bets on the euro falling versus the dollar - have fallen recently. But options traders say this shows the market has already stocked up on downside options and does not reflect a perceived improvement in the euro's outlook.

Traders last week reported strong demand for 1-2 week options with strike prices in the $1.24s and $1.25s. Standard Bank has also recommended buying six-month $1.20 euro puts.

The 25-delta one-month risk reversal in euro/dollar was last at 1.5 in favour of euro puts (bets on the euro falling), down from a record high of 4.2 in early November. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)