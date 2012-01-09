* Euro risks more aggressive sell-off towards $1.20
* Greek euro exit talk, Italy/Spain debt sales may be
trigger
* Improvement in U.S. economy encourages euro/dlr selling
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Jan 9 The euro risks a more
aggressive sell-off that could push it towards $1.20 within
weeks as investors increasingly question its long-term viability
and find the easiest trade is to sell on any rally.
The euro's falls have accelerated this year on growing
worries Greece may leave the euro and about sizeable euro zone
debt issuance in the months ahead. All this has coincided with
evidence the U.S. economy is improving, boosting the dollar.
With peripheral euro zone government having sold off
sharply, analysts say the euro's exchange rate is taking a hit
in a debt crisis expected to deepen before it gets better.
"It is a necessary condition that the euro falls to get us
out of this mess," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank, adding this could boost growth.
"The question is whether the euro continues to fall at a
slow pace or whether it starts to fall more aggressively." He
said it could fall to $1.20 by the end of January.
If a Greek euro exit looked imminent, already-high Italian
and Spanish yields rose at debt auctions, or the credit rating
of a 'core' euro zone country such as France were downgraded, a
more aggressive euro sell-off could follow.
The single currency has broken firmly below strong technical
support at $1.30 and traders say almost all medium and long-term
investors are looking to sell.
"As real money investors come back into the market, this
move downwards, with limited support, could start to really
accelerate," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of
New York Mellon.
The euro hit a 16-month low of $1.2666 on Monday. In less
than a week it has fallen more than 3 percent from a high of
$1.3077 hit on Jan. 3 and technical analysts say a firm break
below $1.25 could trigger a quick move towards $1.20.
Standard Bank has cut its six-month forecast for the euro
against the dollar to $1.15 from $1.20. The bank is more bearish
than most. A Reuters poll of FX strategists produced a median
estimate at $1.27 in six months.
BETTER U.S. DATA
Until recently, the euro tended to rise on strong U.S. data
as signals of an improving global economy encouraged investors
to sell the dollar and buy riskier currencies, including the
euro, but analysts say this correlation may have broken down.
Last week, the euro fell against the dollar despite
unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data, which highlighted a growing
divergence between the U.S. and euro zone economies.
The euro's falls were broad-based. It hit a record low
versus the Australian dollar and a multi-month low
against the Swedish crown, currencies which tend to
underperform the euro during periods of risk aversion.
"Players will be encouraged to really go after the euro now,
with a bit less fear," a London-based trader said.
Recent better U.S. data suggests the risk of the Federal
Reserve extending quantitative easing, which is usually dollar
negative, is lessening just as the European Central Bank looks
set to cut interest rates further, depressing the euro.
"The divergence between ECB monetary policy and Fed policy
has been narrowing since the last ECB press conference in
December," said Stephen Gallo, strategist at Schneider FX.
Gallo forecasts the euro will fall to a trough around
$1.2300/$1.2450 and then rebound, assuming a Greek euro exit can
be avoided this year. He said the euro may push higher, however,
if the German economy improves.
POSITIONING
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators increased bets against the euro to a record in the
week to Jan. 3, with net short positions at 138,909 contracts,
even as they also reduced bets in favour of the dollar.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on euro positioning
link.reuters.com/pyv93s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Analysts say this suggests the euro may stay weak even
during times of broad weakness in the dollar.
"There is a general tendency to sell the euro on any
rallies," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.
Euro/dollar risk reversals, a measure of the premium charged
for euro puts - bets on the euro falling versus the dollar -
have fallen recently. But options traders say this shows the
market has already stocked up on downside options and does not
reflect a perceived improvement in the euro's outlook.
Traders last week reported strong demand for 1-2 week
options with strike prices in the $1.24s and $1.25s. Standard
Bank has also recommended buying six-month $1.20 euro puts.
The 25-delta one-month risk reversal in
euro/dollar was last at 1.5 in favour of euro puts (bets on the
euro falling), down from a record high of 4.2 in early November.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)