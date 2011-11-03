FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro turned positive against the Swiss franc on Thursday after trading nearly unchanged after the Swiss National Bank said it will take additional steps to protect the economy in addition to the franc cap.
For story see [ID:nL9E7I402E].
The euro last traded at 1.2162 EURCHF=, up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise