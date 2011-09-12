NEW YORK, Sept 12 The euro hit a New York session low against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday, edging closer to a level that could trigger Swiss National Bank intervention.

The euro fell as low as 1.2032 francs EURCHF= and was last at 1.2046, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. The SNB last week announced that 1.20 is a level that could trigger its intervention to stem the currency's gain.

The single euro zone currency is expected to be vulnerable over the next few weeks on persistent fears of a Greek default and the risk of contagion in the region's banking system and larger economies.

