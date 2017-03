LONDON Jan 24 The euro rose, turning positive on the day against the dollar on Thursday after a survey showed German private sector activity jumped to its highest level in a year in January.

The euro rose to $1.3332, up 0.1 percent on the day, from around $1.3300 beforehand.

It pared earlier losses, having earlier hit a session low of $1.3286 following a weak French purchasing managers' survey.