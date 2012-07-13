DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
NEW YORK, July 13 The euro bounced from a two-year low versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, trading positive to hit a global session high.
The euro rose as high $1.2245 and last traded at $1.2234, up 0.3 percent on the day. It earlier fell to $1.2160, its lowest since mid-2010.
Risk sentiment broadly improved, with U.S. stocks trading higher after six days of declines as data from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further hinder global growth. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)