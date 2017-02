The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar to hit a session peak in mid-afternoon trade on Friday, as investors pared bets against the currency ahead of a G8 meeting this weekend.

The euro rose as high as $1.2741, moving further away from a four-month low of $1.2640 it set earlier on Reuters data. It was last trading at $1.2738, up 0.4 percent on the day.