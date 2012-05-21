NEW YORK May 21 The euro turned positive against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by gains in European and U.S. stocks.

Traders said the euro was poised for a rebound anyway after touching a double bottom on the technical charts and following a jump in net euro short positioning to record levels last week.

The euro hit New York session highs around $1.2788 and was last at $1.2783. Traders, however said there are stops above $1.2815, with offers heavy above $1.2880 and north of $1.2950. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)