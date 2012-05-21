NEW YORK May 21 The euro rallied in late trading on Monday, climbing to session highs against the dollar and yen, helped by gains in stocks and as investors awaited a euro zone leaders' meeting later this week.

The euro rose as high as $1.2824 on Reuters data and was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.2818.

Against the yen, the euro jumped 0.7 percent to 101.61 yen , after having risen to 101.70.