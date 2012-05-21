BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
NEW YORK May 21 The euro rallied in late trading on Monday, climbing to session highs against the dollar and yen, helped by gains in stocks and as investors awaited a euro zone leaders' meeting later this week.
The euro rose as high as $1.2824 on Reuters data and was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.2818.
Against the yen, the euro jumped 0.7 percent to 101.61 yen , after having risen to 101.70.
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)