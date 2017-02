NEW YORK May 30 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday to trade below $1.24 as Italian borrowing costs soared and concerns mounted over Spain's banking sector.

The euro slid as low as $1.2387 on Reuters data, the lowest since July 1, 2010. It was last down 0.8 percent at $1.2402.

Losses in U.S. stocks added to the risk-off tone in markets. (Editing by James Dalgleish)