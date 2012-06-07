NEW YORK, June 7 The euro rose to its highest since May 28 against the dollar o n Thursday ahead of weekly data on U.S. initial jobless claims.

The euro was last at $1.2600, up 0.2 percent, after climbing as high as $1.2604.

The data is due for release at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

(Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)