Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Friday to hit a global session low ahead of this weekend's crucial Greek elections.
The euro hit a low of $1.2591 and last traded at $1.2594, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
"We will probably have some choppy trade headed into the weekend," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"There is also word that central bankers are playing down intervention, which could also be weighing on the euro," he said. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.