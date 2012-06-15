Brazil this week to submit bill to help cash-strapped states
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles plans to submit to Congress this week a bill to help shore up the finances of states suffering a crippling fiscal crisis.
NEW YORK, June 15 The euro extended losses versus the yen and dollar on Friday to hit global session lows as investors sought safety ahead of Sunday's crucial Greek elections.
The euro fell as low at 99.05 yen and last traded at 99.14, down 1.1 percent on the day.
The euro also hit a session low of $1.2590 against the dollar and last traded at $1.2598, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among the four biggest U.S wireless carriers accelerates.