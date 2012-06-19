NEW YORK, JUNE 19 The euro trimmed its gains against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday after a German official said there was no discussions at the Group of 20 leaders' summit about plans to use EU rescue funds to buy bonds of crisis-hit countries.

The euro traded at $1.2693, still up 0.9 percent on the day, but off a session high of $1.2720.

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.8 percent at 100.28 .