UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco taps JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a session low in early New York trade on Tuesday as uncertainty about debt-laden Spain prompted investors to book profits after driving it to a four-month high.
The euro fell as low as $1.3036 on Reuters data and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3040.
It also dropped to a session low versus the yen at 102.37 .
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.
* Fitch: Expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues