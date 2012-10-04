NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro touched fresh two-week highs against the dollar on Thursday, in line with a generally improved risk sentiment in the aftermath of encouraging comments on the single currency from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Draghi, in a news conference, vowed to preserve the euro zone's monetary system and its currency.

The euro was also boosted by corporate demand at the 11 am EDT fixing. It hit a high of $1.3012, the highest since Sept. 21 and was last at $1.2996, up 0.7 percent on the day.