NEW YORK Oct 10 The euro edged higher against the dollar to hit a session high on Wednesday, consolidating above its 200-day moving average.

The euro hit a session peak of $1.2913 on Reuters data , and last traded at $1.2899, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had earlier fallen to $1.2833, moving towards its 200-day moving average around $1.2820.

Traders said uncertainty about Spain and Greece will likely keep the euro/dollar rate in a range in the near term.