BOJ's Kuroda: No plan now to raise yield targets
TOKYO, Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he has no plan now to raise the central bank's bond yield targets as inflation was still distant from its 2 percent target.
NEW YORK Oct 10 The euro fell against the dollar late on Wednesday after Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, saying the country's political institutions have a declining capacity to deal with the severe challenges posed by the current economic and financial crisis.
The euro last traded down 0.1 percent at $1.2873 in late New York trade.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)