NEW YORK Oct 26 The euro briefly erased losses
versus the U.S. dollar on Friday as fears about Spain abated
somewhat.
The euro edged close to the session high of $1.2956,
reaching $1.2955 on news about Spain. The euro last traded at
$1.2928, down 0.1 percent on the day, according to
Reuters data.
The International Monetary Fund said important progress is
being made in reforming Spain's financial sector. The IMF also
said Spain's financial market conditions have improved since the
ECB agreed to an unlimited bond-buying program for nations that
ask for a bailout but conditions remain fragile.
Spain is on track to correct the problems in its financial
sector, but needs more decisive action to deal with challenges
facing some banks, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission said in a joint statement.