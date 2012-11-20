NEW YORK Nov 20 The euro held steady versus the dollar on Tuesday as investors awaited a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that is likely to result in an approval of the next tranche of loans for Greece to help pay off its debt.

It is unlikely, however, to be disbursed before next month and a deal on Greece's debt reduction may need further talks.

The euro last traded at $1.2814, flat on the day, according to Reuters data.