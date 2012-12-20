NEW YORK Dec 20 The euro extended gains on Thursday, hitting session highs against the dollar and yen, with some traders citing technical buying.

A trader said stops were triggered in the $1.3270 area in euro/dollar, extending the pair's gains. The euro touched the day's high of $1.3295. It was last at $1.3291, up 0.5 percent.

Euro/dollar gains, meanwhile, carried over to euro/yen , which hit a session peak of 112.14 yen. It last traded at 112.01, up 0.3 percent.