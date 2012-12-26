UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
NEW YORK Dec 26 The euro rose more than one percent against the yen and hit session highs versus the dollar on Wednesday as selling of the Japanese currency accelerated in thin market conditions.
There was no fundamental catalyst for the latest move in the euro as the trend of selling the yen continued on expectations of further Japanese monetary easing. Traders said gains in euro/yen carried over to other euro pairs, particularly euro/dollar.
The euro rose as high as 113.13 yen, its highest since early August 2011. It last stood at 113.04, up 1.2 percent on the day.
Against the dollar, the euro climbed to the day's peak at $1.3254. It last traded at $1.3251, up 0.5 percent.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------