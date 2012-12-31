UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
NEW YORK Dec 31 The euro erased its losses against the dollar in early New York trade on Monday, with investors closely watching last-minute U.S. budget talks to avert the "fiscal cliff."
The euro was last at $1.3217, little changed on the day.
The Democrat-controlled Senate reconvenes on Monday with only hours to find a legislative solution, most likely a stop-gap deal, that would also have to be passed by the Republican-majority House of Representatives.
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
TORONTO, Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected profits and ambitious debt reduction plans on Wednesday, saying its balance sheet is now healthy enough to boost dividends and exploration spending.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------