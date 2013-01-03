BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK Jan 3 The euro briefly cut losses against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week.
The euro traded as high as $1.3109 after the data, compared with $1.3097 earlier. It was last at $1.3101, down 0.6 percent on the day. Ÿ
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.