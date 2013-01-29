NEW YORK Jan 29 The euro recouped its losses against the dollar and rose to a session high in early trade on Tuesday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3471, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3468, up 0.1 percent on the day.

Upbeat German economic data and signs European banks were on the mend pushed the euro to an 11-month high of $1.3479 on Friday.